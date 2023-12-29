Paul O Sets Up Celebrity Boxing Fight Between Iyabo Ojo And Lizzy Anjorin, Winner Takes N10 Million

Nigerian Talent manager, Paul Okoye, popularly known as Paul O, has called for a celebrity boxing match between his lover, Iyabo Ojo, and her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin.

Naija News reports that the movie stars have been at loggerheads for a long time and even throw shade on their social media pages.

However, in an attempt to end the animosity, Paul O called for a boxing fight between the duo and promised to reward the winner with ten million Naira.

He further assured that ambulances and doctors would be available during the match.

He wrote on Instagram, “Lizzy Anjorin Vs Iyabo Ojo Winners take all!!! 10Million Naira. Ambulance and Doctors provided. Organize by PaulO & OneAfricaGlobal.”

Meanwhile, Iyabo Ojo, has filed a legal suit against her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin Lawal, over defamatory video publications on her social media pages.

Naija News reports that the movie star shared copies of the legal letter written to Lizzy through her lawyers, Bimpe Ajegbomogun and co, in a post via Instagram on Tuesday,

According to the letter, Lizzy has been posting vile and denigrating video content directed at Iyabo on her social media pages.

According to Iyabo’s Lawyers, Lizzy Anjorin alleged that the actress was involved in a threesome with her daughter, referred to her as ‘sepereti’ and killed the late Nigerian singer, Mohbad.

The lawyers also claim that Lizzy, via her contents, alleged that Iyabo has, among other things, been a prostitute, dating controversial Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, and her partner is an ex-convict who was sexually abused while in prison.

Story continues below advertisement



The lawyers demanded, among other things, that Lizzy publish an apology in four national newspapers and tender an apology on her Facebook and Instagram page.