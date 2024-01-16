Soldier Kills Self Inside Barracks In Ogun

A soldier of the Nigerian Army, identified as Boyi Thankgod, attached to the 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala, in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, has reportedly killed himself.

Naija News learnt that the army personnel shot himself in the head at the standby duty on Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

The soldier was reportedly seen lifeless in the pool of his blood after his head had severed due to the impact of the bullet.

A source at the Ogun Barracks, who confirmed the incident while speaking with Daily Trust, said an investigation is ongoing to reveal the circumstances that led to his action, and all the soldiers present at the time of the incident have been taken into custody.

The source said, “Yes, it’s true. The incident happened yesterday (Monday).

“The incident truly happened. Since yesterday, the military police have been investigating… all soldiers that were there when the incident happened, they were taken to the custody, took their statements and all the normal procedures.

“We are just waiting for the military police officers to conclude the investigation in order to determine what actually led to the incident.”

Meanwhile, at the time of the report, the brigade command’s Spokesman, Mohammed Goni, and the spokesman of the Police Command, Omolola Odutola, are yet to comment on the incident.