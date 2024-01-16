Records Were Kept Because We Knew They Would Calls Us To Give Account Of Our Stewardship — Buhari

Erstwhile Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration prepared for probe.

He stated that he kept an account of his time in power, knowing that he would always be required to account for the trust entrusted to him.

The former nation’s leader stated this on Tuesday at the book launch that chronicled his achievements in the eight years he was in power.

The books are, “Working with Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser Media and Publicity (2015–2023),” authored by Femi Adesina and “Muhammadu Buhari: The Nigerian Legacy (2015–2023), a compilation of about a hundred contributors edited by Dr. Udu Yakubu.

Buhari, who was visiting the nation’s capital for the first time since leaving office on May 29, 2023, said under his watch, nothing was done under the veil of secrecy.

Buhari said, “Without documentation, revisionism wins. Human beings often have short memories, and unless events are recorded in cold print, some people would come and attempt to either distort or even obliterate recent history.

“But the fact in our favour is that nothing was done under the veil of secrecy. We were as transparent and accountable as possible, being aware of the fact that posterity was the ultimate judge.

“We kept records of our stewardship, knowing that we would always be required to account for the trust entrusted to us. This event today is part of accounting for our two terms in office, and I thank those who have laboured day and night, to ensure that this history is recorded for now and the future.

“Government is a continuum. It is like a relay race. You run your course, and hand over the baton to the next person. This we have done”