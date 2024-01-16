Insecurity: I Will Not Rest Until I Stamp Out Every Agent Of Darkness – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that his administration would eradicate the remaining vestiges of Boko Haram, banditry and kidnapping gangs in the country.

He stated this in Abuja at the unavailing of books entitled: ‘Working with Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015-2023).

The book was written by Femi Adesina, who served as Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to former president, Muhammad Buhari.

Speaking at the event, Tinubu promised not to rest until every agent of darkness is rooted out of the country.

“My government will stamp out the remaining vestiges of Boko Haram, banditry and kidnapping gangs.

“We won’t rest until every agent of darkness is completely rooted out,” Tinubu said.

He thanked Adesina for using his memoirs to reveal the challenging eight years of Buhari’s administration and how he steered the ship of state.

He recalled that Buhari assumed office at a very difficult period of our national life when the economy was spiralling into recession, and Boko Haram had taken over some territories in North-East.

“At a point, it appeared that even Abuja, the seat of government would fall into the hands of Boko Haram with the bombing of the United Nations (UN) Building, Banex Plaza, Nyanya and other locations.

“We cannot easily forget how our armed forces battled the Boko Haram terrorists under the leadership of Buhari to reclaim our territory and push them to the fringes of Lake Chad where they no longer pose existential threat to our sovereignty.

“I must say the job of securing every inch of our country is yet to be finished“, Tinubu added.