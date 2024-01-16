I Slept At Villa For Eight Years, No Witch Haunted Me – Adesina

A former presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, has dismissed the notion that the Aso Villa, Nigeria’s presidential residence, is haunted.

Speaking on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ program on Tuesday, Adesina recounted his time in the Villa, serving as the spokesman for President Muhammadu Buhari from May 2015 to May 2023.

Contradicting the claims made by his predecessor, Reuben Abati, in 2016, Adesina stated, “I didn’t see anything like that; no witches, no wizards, nothing like that in the Villa.”

Abati had previously alleged supernatural occurrences in the Villa, including an incident where fire spontaneously broke out, leading him to vacate his residence there.

In sharp contrast, Adesina described his own experience as peaceful, saying, “I slept in my house for eight years, not only did I sleep but I was snoring. I snored so much that I woke myself up with the sound of my snores; that showed I was at peace.”

He further speculated that if Goodluck Jonathan had won re-election in 2015 and re-appointed Abati, the latter would have likely continued his stay at the Villa despite his claims of it being haunted.

Adesina’s remarks came as he launched his book, ‘Working with Buhari: Reflections of A Special Adviser, Media, and Publicity (2015-2023)’ in Abuja.

The book launch event was attended by dignitaries including his former principal, Muhammadu Buhari, current President, Bola Tinubu, and former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, among others.