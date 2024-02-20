President Tinubu Directs Immediate Payment Of Aso Rock Outstanding Electricity Bill

President Bola Tinubu has directed the immediate settlement of Aso Rock’s outstanding electricity bill owed to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

Naija News has earlier reported that the AEDC on Monday announced plans to disconnect several government ministries, departments and agencies over outstanding electricity bills running into several billions of naira.

The AEDC in the statement, said the affected ministries, departments and agencies have ten days from the date of notice to pay up the total N47.1 bn debt or be disconnected.

Among those set to be disconnected over the outstanding electricity bills are some state government liaison offices located in Abuja.

But in a statement released on Tuesday night, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, refuted the AEDC’s claims that the presidential villa’s debt stood at N923 million.

Onanuga cleared that on February 14, 2024, the management of AEDC sent a letter to the State House Permanent Secretary outlining the overdue bill for the House, which totalled N342,352,217.46.

A statement by Onanuga read, “President Bola Tinubu has directed immediate settlement of outstanding electricity bill due to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company.

“The President’s directive follows the reconciliation of accounts between the State House Management and AEDC.

“Contrary to the AEDC’s initial claim of N923million debt in paid advertorial in newspapers, the State House outstanding bill is N342, 352, 217.46, according to a letter by the management of AEDC to the State House Permanent Secretary dated February 14, 2024.

“Having reconciled the position to the satisfaction of both parties, the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has given assurance that the debt will be paid to AEDC before the end of this week.

“Following the example of the Presidency, Chief of Staff also urged other MDAs to reconcile their accounts with AEDC and pay their electricity bills.”