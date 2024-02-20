List Of State Government Liaison Offices In Abuja To Be Disconnected For Owing Electricity Bills

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) on Monday, announced plans to disconnect several government ministries, departments and agencies over outstanding electricity bills running into several billions of naira.

The AEDC in the statement, said the affected ministries, departments and agencies have ten days from the date of notice to pay up the total N47.1 bn debt or be disconnected.

Among those set to be disconnected over the outstanding electricity bills are some state government liaison offices located in Abuja.

Naija News reports not less than seventeen state government liaison offices in Abuja are currently facing disconnection threats due to outstanding electricity bill payments.

Below are the affected state liaison offices and the amount they owe the AEDC.

1. Niger: N3.4bn

2. Kogi: N1.4bn

3. Nasarawa: N348.8m

4. Rivers state: N15m

5. Kano: N10.5m

6. Plateau: N7.1m

7. Katsina: N3.3m

8. Edo: N2.8m

9. Kaduna: N2.4m

10. Anambra: N2.2m

11. Lagos: N1.6m

12. Ogun: N1.5m

13. Ondo: N1.4m

14. Bayelsa: N1.3m

15. Delta: N1.3m

16. Zamfara: N1.2m

17. Enugu: N1.1m

We Can’t Continue To Subsidise Electricity For Nigerians – FG

Meanwhile, the Federal government has said it cannot continue to subsidise electricity for Nigerians.

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, stated this on Wednesday while briefing State House correspondents in Abuja.

Adelabu said the poor electricity supply situation in the country was caused by numerous issues including outstanding subsidy debts.

The minister said the nation must begin to move towards a cost-effective tariff model, as the country is currently indebted to the tune of 1.3 trillion naira to generating companies (GenCos) and 1.3 billion dollars owed gas companies.

According to the minister, of over N2 trillion needed for subsidy, only N450 billion was budgeted this year, adding that state governments will now be allowed to generate power independently to supply power to their states.