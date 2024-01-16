Fubara: We Understand The Art Of War – Group Sends Strong Warning To Wike’s Ally

A socio-cultural group, Ogoni Development Drive (ODD), has warned the council chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state, Samuel Nwanosike, to desist from denigrating the image of the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

They urged the elders of Ikwerre ethnic nationality in Rivers State to prevail on Nwanosike and desist from attacking the governor.

The group claimed that Nwanosike, a strong political ally of the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, is known for constantly insulting Fubara.

Speaking via a statement by its convener, Solomon Lenu, ODD called on the security agencies to investigate Nwanosike.

The statement read in part, “Before him, there were many who walked that inglorious path and are still around in our society today with bigger portfolios and better societal coordination.

“We wish to inform him that, ‘although we preach peace, it does not mean we are oblivious of the art of war.’ And no matter how priceless peace may be when freedom is taken out of the equation, then war might just be a viable solution.

“We have had enough of the denigration of our son, who by providence is occupying the number one seat of power of our dear state today, a rare occurrence that took 56 years to come by.

“We heard his impertinence the first time and ignored him, because we believed it was an error of thought and a gaff manifested by some substance overdose. And that his handlers, kinsmen and principal will rein him in, and bring him to his senses.”