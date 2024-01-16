Insecurity: Wike Condemns FCT Council Chairs Over Unnecessary Travels

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesome Wike, has expressed strong disapproval of the conduct of area council chairmen in the FCT, accusing them of shirking their responsibilities during critical times.

This rebuke was delivered during an emergency security meeting with stakeholders at his office on Tuesday.

Minister Wike voiced his concerns about the chairmen’s absenteeism, especially when their respective areas are facing significant challenges.

He questioned the rationale behind their decisions to travel out of the country, highlighting the crucial need for their presence and leadership in addressing the ongoing issues within their councils.

Wike said, “This time around we will not be happy, where Area Council Chairmen will leave their responsibilities and travel out. We have gotten reports that Council Chairmen travel anytime and then, if anything happens, they will not call anybody’s name except the FCT Minister.

“Recently, NUT embarked on strike and it is not our fault but the Area Councils’. Primary schools are under the body of the Area Councils but again, it will look as if the Ministers are doing nothing but that is not our responsibility. However, we can’t fold our hands and we have invited them to this meeting to see how we can resolve the problem.

“So council chairmen should know that they must live up to their responsibilities. It is not everything that happens, they would say that it is the Ministers that have not taken steps.”