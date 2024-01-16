Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 16th January 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 15th January, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1270 and sell at N1280 on Monday 15th January 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 852 Selling Rate 853

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has set 31 January as the deadline for all employers to file their annual tax returns.

LIRS’s head of Corporate Communications, Monsurat Amasa-Oyelude, quoted its executive chairman, Ayodele Subair, as saying that employers of labour with businesses in the state must adhere to the deadline or risk paying penalties and other statutory sanctions outlined in section 81(3) of the Personal Income Tax Act 2011.

While reiterating that manual filing was no longer permitted, he encouraged businesses and employers to use the e-Tax system for filing, citing its user-friendliness, convenience, and security.

“The e-Tax portal is designed for the convenience of taxpayers, making tax transactions easily accessible from the comfort of homes and offices,” Subair noted.