LIRS Tells Companies To Submit Annual Tax Returns By January 31, Threatens Sanction

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has set 31 January as the deadline for all employers to file their annual tax returns.

LIRS’s head of Corporate Communications, Monsurat Amasa-Oyelude, quoted its executive chairman, Ayodele Subair, as saying that employers of labour with businesses in the state must adhere to the deadline or risk paying penalties and other statutory sanctions outlined in section 81(3) of the Personal Income Tax Act 2011.

While reiterating that manual filing was no longer permitted, he encouraged businesses and employers to use the e-Tax system for filing, citing its user-friendliness, convenience, and security.

“The e-Tax portal is designed for the convenience of taxpayers, making tax transactions easily accessible from the comfort of homes and offices,” Subair noted.

Naija News reports that Subair underlined that in order for any employer to file their annual income tax returns on the e-tax portal, they must have a Taxpayer ID. He encouraged them to use the portal to file their P.A.Y.E returns and to create a taxpayer ID for their staff members, if applicable.

Story continues below advertisement

Subair revealed that the agency had staff members stationed at multiple offices to help taxpayers use the portal in order to promote compliance and handle any issues pertaining to filing.