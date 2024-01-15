Wike Not Properly Briefed, Should Declare A State Of Emergency In Abuja – Public Complaints Commissioner

The Commissioner for Public Complaints Commission (PCC) representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Hon Ezekiel Musa Dalhatu, has lamented the rising spate of killings, kidnappings and general insecurity in Abuja.

The Commissioner, during a press conference on Monday, said the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, had not received a proper briefing on the state of insecurity in the nation’s capital.

According to Dalhatu, the insecurity in the FCT has assumed worrying dimensions and it is time for Wike to declare a state of emergency regarding the situation.

He lamented that criminals and miscreants are taking full advantage of the situation while residents now live in constant fear.

The Commissioner said his office had received an avalanche of complaints from both individuals and groups, over incessant cases of killings and abduction by bandits.

He said residents of communities in Abaji, Kwali, Gwagwalada, Kuje, and Bwari area councils in Abuja south were living in fear due to incessant cases of banditry and kidnapping while 176 people were reportedly abducted by bandits across Kuje, Kwali and Bwari area councils of the FCT under two months.

Dalhatu, added that while the challenges facing the security agencies in tackling the situation are obvious, they need to do more to tackle kidnapping and banditry.

“Though, we recognize the effort of our security agencies cut across all level for the commitment and show of force, we also admit the operational inadequacies these agencies are faced with, ranging from manpower, equipment and irregular payments operational allowances,” he said.

He also called for equipping of the local vigilantes across the six area councils, saying there are young youths in rural communities who are willing to sacrifice their lives to defend their people, through participating in local vigilante.