Wike Issues Fresh Order To Operatives As Street Light Vandalism Persists In Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has instructed security agencies to take strong action against criminals who are damaging street lights in Abuja, Naija News learnt.

The strict action is part of Wike’s resolution to restore street lights and illuminate the nation’s capital city to enhance its status.

The Secretary of the Command and Control Centre in the Department of Security of the FCT Administration (FCTA), Dr Peter Olumuji, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday.

Olumuji expressed regrets that despite ongoing efforts to restore and ensure the functionality of all streetlights throughout the city, some troublemakers have resorted to vandalizing the facilities, particularly the solar-powered ones in certain areas.

While acknowledging that the street lighting in the FCT has significantly improved in accordance with the Minister’s directive, Olumuji also recognized the ongoing sabotage carried out by unidentified criminals.

According to him, the Department of Security Service of the FCTA has received reports regarding the vandalism of streetlights, which predominantly occurs during the late hours of the night.

The statement noted further that the miscreants specifically target the solar-powered streetlights, including their batteries, solar panels, lightning mechanisms, and even the poles.

“The streetlights were bought with taxpayers’ money and installed to brighten the city at night and ensure that FCT is secured, but sadly, some criminal elements among us are vandalising them.

“This is sad,” Olumuji said.

He revealed that the FCT Minister had instructed the Police Commissioner, FCT Command, responsible for internal security, to take decisive action against the criminals who are undermining the ongoing initiatives to illuminate the city.

Furthermore, he mentioned that the official overseeing critical infrastructure and national assets at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps was also directed to collaborate with the police in order to identify and apprehend the individuals responsible.

“The minister had directed the security agencies to ensure that all the miscreants that go about vandalising streetlights are apprehended and prosecuted to end the wicked act.

“They are making progress and soon, some of the vandals apprehended would be paraded and taken to court for prosecution.

“The streetlights were installed for the benefit of all residents and to enable people to move freely within the city at night.

“However, you cannot vandalise the streetlights and still complain that the government is not doing anything.,” he said.

Olumuji said that while there are plans to replace the vandalised streetlights, residents should learn to take ownership of facilities installed in their areas by reporting any suspicious movement to security agencies.

He explained that good illumination improves security within the city because no criminal element wants to operate under the glare of light.

“They always carry out their trade under darkness.

Story continues below advertisement

“So, when you have all the streetlights working, it improves and aids better security of lives and properties,” he added.