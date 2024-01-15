Nabeeha: Nigerians Have Become Helpless In The Face Of Danger – Peter Obi

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has lamented that Nigerians have become helpless in the face of rising insecurity in the nation.

Obi stated this while reacting to the recent killing of a 400-level student of biological science at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) in Zaria, Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar.

Naija News reports that Nabeeha, who was kidnapped alongside her family, was killed on Friday by her abductors who demanded an N65 million naira ransom.

The kidnappers have also threatened to kill the remaining five sisters after releasing the father and murdering Nabeeha on Friday.

Nabeeha was laid to rest according to Islamic rites on Saturday.

Obi, in a series of tweets on X on Sunday, said the tragic killing not only shows how insecurity currently ravages the nation but also shows “how helpless Nigerians have become in the face of these dangers.”

He said the latest tragedy should prick the conscience of leaders to realise their primary duty, which according to the constitution, is to protect the life of every Nigerian citizen.

Obi called on the government and security agencies to put more efforts in ensuring that the remaining members of the family in captivity were released.

The former Anambra State Governor commiserated with the bereaved family and prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed.

He wrote, “The reported tragic killing of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar, a student of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, who was kidnapped alongside her father and siblings in Abuja, by bandits, not only shows how insecurity currently ravages the nation but also shows how helpless Nigerians have become in the face of these dangers.

“The trauma being experienced by this family and the blood of this innocent child should prick our conscience as leaders, whose duty it is to protect the life of every Nigerian citizen.

Story continues below advertisement

“The fact that these kidnappings, killings and other reported cases of armed robbery and violent attacks, are now taking place in Abuja, the nation’s capital, is a clear pointer to how insecure the rest of the country now is.”