Minister Vows To Deal With Saboteurs Vandalising Power Facilities

The Ministry of Power received a direction from President Bola Tinubu on Monday to take severe action against saboteurs who are attempting to undermine the nation’s efforts to increase power supply by damaging its facilities.

During his business visit to Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, Minister of Power Bayo Adelabu, while conducting an inspection of the Ayede sub-regional station, warned disclosed that the ministry had gotten the backing of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, to deal decisively with vandals across the country.

He further disclosed that he will implement an incentive program for power plants, with prizes going to the top three.

The minister said, “We must live up to expectations. We will not relent until we achieve improvement in power supply. We are working with everyone to protect national assets. We are working with the NSA for adequate protection of power facilities. We can see the saboteurs at work.

“Some people are not happy that we are improving supply, but we cannot be intimidated. They will meet us there. We have the support of the President and the National Security Adviser to deal with saboteurs who are poised to vandalise the nation’s installations, and destroy its power distribution activities.

“Whatever we can do to improve your people’s welfare to improve on your job, I will do. We are going to implement whatever good suggestions you bring to our attention. Good performance will be rewarded, but more reward means more work.”