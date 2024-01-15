Meet Nigeria’s First Female Permanent Secretary Of Education Ministry, Walson-Jack

President Bola Tinubu has designated Didi Esther Walson-Jack, as the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education.

Naija News understands that the appointee is an esteemed alumna of the Federal Government Girls’ College in Benin City and the Federal Government College in Ilorin, Kwara State.

She is noted to be one of the first individuals educated at Nigeria’s Unity Schools to attain such a prestigious position within the Ministry of Education. With a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Lagos and being called to the Nigerian Bar in 1987, Mrs Walson-Jack brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to her new role.

She is married to Hon. Nimi Walson-Jack, a former General Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association and a prominent Civic Educator in Nigeria. Together, they have raised two children, both of whom have followed in their parents’ footsteps and become lawyers.

Having previously served as a Permanent Secretary in various government departments, including the Service Welfare Office of the Office of the Head Of Service of the Civil Service of the Federation, the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, and the Federal Ministries of Power, Water Resources, and Sanitation, Walson-Jack has consistently displayed exceptional leadership and dedication.

She was said to be outstanding in public service following her appointment in 2017 by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Naija News understands that Walson-Jack’s new role entails utilizing her vast expertise and unwavering dedication to enhance the quality and regulations of Nigeria’s education system, while collaborating with the country’s education ministers.

This appointment is seen as a significant step towards achieving gender equality in Nigerian politics and reflects President Tinubu’s dedication to establishing an inclusive and proficient governance structure.