Major Shake-Up As Nine Army Generals Retire

The Nigerian Army has announced the retirement of a total of nine generals from service.

This was made known in a statement on Sunday by the Director of Army Public Relations, Maj. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu.

The generals, who are from the finance corps of the service, are Maj. Gen. A.O. Adetayo, Maj. Gen. J.E. Jakko, Maj. Gen. A. R. Bakare, Maj. Gen. A. B. Adamu, Brig. Gen. N. L. Isama, Brig. Gen. O. F. Ohunyeye, Brig. Gen. O.A. Adenuga, and Brig Gen II Adamu.

According to Nwachukwu, the passing-out parade was held in honour of the senior officers on Friday.

The statement reads: “The Nigerian Army Finance Corps had earlier honoured nine of its senior officers in a Pulling Out Parade organised to honour retired and senior officers of the Corps on Friday, 12 January 2024.

“The Nigerian Army Finance Corps WASA 2023 featured rich cultural performances by different cultural troupes, a tug of war between female soldiers and soldiers’ wives, presentation of awards to outstanding soldiers and prizes to performing cultural troupes.”

The retirement of the nine generals comes less than a month after 113 generals bowed out of the Nigerian Army on December 19, 2023.