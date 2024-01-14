Why Peter Obi Couldn’t Pay Party Agents – Presidential Campaign DG

The Director-General for Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Akin Osuntokun, has revealed why the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, couldn’t pay party agents during 2023 elections.

Osuntokun in an interview with Punch revealed that Obi could not pay the agents because they never had the money to do so.

According to Osuntokun, the party had a situation in which people that performed the role of agents, and polling agents were not enumerated.

He said, “I don’t know. We are not in a position to pay all our polling agents. That is the truth. We never had the money to do so. We had to narrow it down to where we can.

“We had a situation in which people that performed the role of agents, and polling agents were not enumerated.

“It was just their initiative to do so in most parts of the country. It is a fact that we couldn’t pay many of the agents.”

Speaking on the claims that the party had money to pay the agents, Osuntokun said, “Well, I don’t know where the information that the funds were available came from. Some funds were available but it was used to offset and didn’t go around the country.

“In any case, for anybody who is a party agent, should that be the concern if you truly love the party you are working for? Unfortunately, the Labour Party platform is a mixed flag.

“We have the likes of many of the people in the Labour Party who are there as machinery and things like that.

“They are not used to the idealism that the ‘Obidients’ represent. The Lamidi Apapa and Arabambi are typical of the Labour Party of the past.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is a problem. We have people with different motives. In the short period that we had to put everything together, there was no room to separate the wheat from the chaff.”