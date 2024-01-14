God Will Grant Tinubu Good Health, Long Life To Turn Nigeria Around – Sunday Igboho

Yoruba Nation agitator Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has praised President Bola Tinubu for his early actions in office.

He emphasized that Tinubu is making commendable decisions and taking the appropriate steps.

Igboho conveyed these sentiments during an interview with Alaroye Online TV, which The Nation monitored in Germany over the weekend.

Igboho expressed a desire for President Tinubu to be mindful of the suffering of the Yoruba people, anticipating an eight-year term. He conveyed hopes for divine assistance throughout Tinubu’s governance, wishing him a long life to effect positive changes in the country.

He said: “I pray for good health for President Bola Tinubu. He’s doing well, and so far, he has been taking major steps to revamp the country. Many of the key appointments in key offices so far show he’s aware of things around him.

“I want President Tinubu to remember that Yourbas is suffering. He will definitely use 8 years. God will help him through the governance process. God will grant him a long life to be able to turn this country around.

“I’m currently in Germany with my family, and I know God is in charge of my life. I have no work here in Germany. My work is in Nigeria. I’m a car dealer. I’ve been selling cars since 1996.

“With respect to my properties that were destroyed, I leave all to God. He’s the one that owns our lives. We should all be after a good name and work. Those whose lives were lost during the incident at my house pained me. Even my mother lost her life during the Yoruba Nation struggle.

“My mother’s death pained me. It has made me deeply worried. I’m begging God to please help me out to bury my mother. She’s still in the mortuary. I know that’s how it pleases God to do it.

“I will bury my mother soon; I will come home (Nigeria) soon. I do not regret that I led the Yoruba Nation’s struggle. I want to call on all of us to be in unity.”