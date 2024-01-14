Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 14th January 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 13th January, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1265 and sell at N1275 on Saturday 13th January 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 864 Selling Rate 865

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) started the year with a loss as investors experienced a decline in market capitalisation for the first time in 2024.

At the end of trading on Wednesday, the market cap decreased by approximately N638 billion, settling at N44.885tn, Naija News understands.

This occurred just a day after the market cap surpassed the N45tn mark.

However, despite the fact that the All-Share Index, the exchange’s benchmark index, remained above 80,000 points, it dropped by 1,167.46 points or 1.40%, closing at 82,024.38 on Wednesday.

The depreciation had an impact on banking stocks, with most of them experiencing losses, except for Jaiz Bank, which defied the trend and appreciated by 5.40% to N2.93, and Stanbic IBTC Holdings, which remained unchanged.