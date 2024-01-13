‘I Slept On The Same Bed With My Fiance’s Side Chic’ – Nollywood Actress, Kiitan Bukola

Yoruba Nollywood actress, Oloruntimilehin Bukola, popularly known as, Kiitan Bukola, has opened up on her failed engagement to her fiance, Kingsley.

Naija News recalls that Bukola had announced her engagement in 2023 on a post via Instagram and plans to walk down the aisle, but the relationship crashed over reports of alleged disrespect to her soon-to-be mother-in-law.

However, in an interview with her colleague, Debbie Shokoya, on her YouTube podcast, Bukola denied rumours of disrespecting her boyfriend’s mother or calling her a witch.

On the reason their relationship ended, the movie star said she met another lady in her boyfriend’s house, parading as his girlfriend and caring for him when he fell sick.

Bukola said she could not leave that night, ended up sleeping on the same bed with the lady, and left the following morning.

She said, “I will never in my life insult his mother. I can’t do that, I have a mother. The same mother that I call to report to, the same mother that I call “What do you want?”, and the same mother that will pray together. I have never insulted her and will never. When my fiance was sick, he didn’t tell me; he called another lady to come take care of him. It was his mother who told me that he was sick, and when I came down to see him, I met the lady there, and we both slept on the same bed”.

“I didn’t have a place to go that night. I didn’t say anything to her, she was just walking around the house. My fiance didn’t even say anything. I just left the following morning and that was the end of that relationship.”