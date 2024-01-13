AFCON 2023: Peseiro Reveals What He Uses To Encourage Super Eagles

Super Eagles of Nigeria head coach, Jose Peseiro had refused to comment on him and his team being owned salaries ahead of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Jose Peseiro who has been the head coach of the Super Eagles since 2022 stressed that he encourages his players to always play for the flag and the people of Nigeria.

Over the years, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has been linked to owing national team coaches and players salaries and bonuses. There are reports that the Super Eagles players and coaches are owed bonuses of about 14 months.

However, ahead of the tournament, reports went viral that the president of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has released billions of naira to clear the backlog of salaries the team is being owned.

Ahead of Super the Eagles’ opening game against Equatoria Guinea on January 14, pressmen at the game’s press conference earlier today asked coach Jose Peseiro about the alleged salary tussle but he refused to reveal whether he is being owned or not.

He said: “We play for the flag, for the Nigerian people. Our salaries and bonuses are the last things on our mind…. I’d prefer not to speak about my salary”.

Note that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will commence their 2023 AFCON campaign at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 14.