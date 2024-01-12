Zamfara Governor, Lawal Reacts To Supreme Court Victory

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has applauded the Supreme Court judgment, which affirmed him as the duly elected governor of the state.

Recall that the apex court, in its judgment on Friday, set aside the decision of the Court of Appeal Abuja, which had declared the Zamfara governorship election inconclusive.

Delivering the lead decision of the Supreme Court, Hon. Justice Emmanuel Agim described the judgement of the lower court as “perverse and lacked evidential foundation.”

Reacting to the ruling in a statement by his spokesman, Sulaiman Bala Idris, Lawal described the Supreme Court verdict as a reflection of the people’s desire for positive development and progress.

The governor called on the opposition party to collaborate with his administration on its rescue mission, adding that working together is critical to achieving sustainable development in the state.

He said: “I am thrilled to have received affirmation of my election by the Supreme Court today.

“This verdict will boost our morale in fulfilling our campaign promises.

“Today’s victory is confirmation of the collective decision made by the people of Zamfara State during the governorship election held in March last year.

“This victory is for all the people of Zamfara State.

“By my campaign manifesto, which serves as a guide for our rescue mission, my administration has taken swift action to liberate Zamfara from the shackles of poor governance.

“I urge all people of Zamfara, including opposition parties, to unite and work together to rebuild and restore the state.

“My administration is on a mission to rebuild the state, and the Supreme Court’s decision is a victory for the people who trusted me.

“The success of our collective efforts depends on the active collaboration of all stakeholders.

“Let us prioritise collaboration and work towards a better future for our state.”