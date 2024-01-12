Supreme Court Affirms Dauda Lawal As Zamfara Governor

The Supreme Court has affirmed Dauda Lawal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the authentic Governor of Zamfara State.

Naija News understands that Lawal had approached the apex court after the court of appeal in November, declared the governorship election in the state inconclusive and ordered supplementary election in some local government areas in the state.

A former Governor of the state, Bello Matawalle, had challenged the victory of Lawal at the Court of Appeal.

The ruling of the Court of Appeal prompted Lawal to approach the Supreme Court.

Justice Emmanuel Agim, on Friday, read the judgement on the disputed Zamfara State Governorship election.

Justice Agim, in his review, said the appellant, Bello Matawalle of the APC, alleged that Governor Dauda Lawal of the PDP did not win the majority of lawful votes cast at the 18 March election.

“What was the evidence led to prove the allegation made by the petitioner?” Justice Agim asked.

In Maradun LGA, Matawalle contended that the results were manipulated in favour of Governor Lawal.

The judge said, “What is needed to prove the petition is the duplicate copy of the results which the petitioner failed to provide.

“The allegation of over-voting failed because INEC did not provide the voter register, polling unit officer report, and testimony of people who were present at the polling unit.

“BVAS machines on their own cannot establish electoral malpractices.

“Sufficient evidence was not adduced by the petitioner.

“This court is of the view that the tribunal was right. The judgement of the Court of Appeal was perverse, because the petitioner (Mr Matawalle) failed woefully to prove his allegations.

“The decision of the Court of Appeal has no evidential foundation.

“The judgement of the Court of Appeal delivered in November is set aside. The order setting aside the appellant’s election is set aside. And the election of the Appellant is upheld.”