‘We Carry BP Drug In Our Pockets During Meetings With Wike’ – Former LG Chairman, Eke Claims

The immediate past Local Government Chairman of Obio/Akpor LGA, Rivers State, Solomon Abel Eke, slammed the Council Chairman of Ikwerre LGA, Samuel Nwanosike, for calling Governor Sim Fubara “A mumu man” who was given power.

Naija News reported that Nwanosike, a close associate of Nyesom Wike, insisted that Fubara lacked the capacity to manage the power given to him.

The former Chairman claimed that Wike has been instrumental in getting Ijaw people federal appointments.

But Eke, while speaking at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ward 12 event at Rumuomoi in Port Harcourt, where the people of the Ekinigbo clan in Obio/Akpor LGA came out to drum support for Governor Fubara in the face of the political crisis rocking the state, berated Nwanosike.

Eke described the administration of former Governor Nyesom Wike as too controlling, stating that council chairmen lacked freedom of speech.

The former Chairman noted that Sim had given people the freedom to express themselves, in contrast to the administration of Wike.

He said, “Who are you as a Local Government Chairman to call the Governor Mumu?

“In fact, if they call for a meeting in the government house, you will carry your BP drug in your pocket. I’m telling you what happened in our own time.

“But it’s not happening now. The Chairmen are like Lords. They do anyhow they like.

“In fact, who are you to go to Aba without writing a letter to the governor that you want to get to Aba? Who are you as a Local Government Chairman?

“But some of them now go to London, they go anywhere. That is the kind of peaceful man that is now ruling us.

“He said he will not rule us with a tight hand, that he’s going to rule Rivers State like a governor that loves his people. That is what we are enjoying now and nobody will take that away from us.

“So, I thank the people of Ward 12 for giving us this support. The next step is to take this to the unit.

“I want to assure you that as you give Sim support, you will not lose anything. We are the eyes of Sim in Obio/Akpor. As he’s doing projects, he will also extend it to you.”