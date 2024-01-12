Tinubu Hosts Outgoing French Ambassador, Emmanuelle Blatmann In Aso Villa (Video)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday, received the outgoing French Ambassador to Nigeria, Her Excellency Emmanuelle Blatmann, on a farewell visit at the State House, Abuja.

Naija News reports that Blatmann is set to take up a new role as the Director for Africa in Paris, the French capital.

The departing Ambassador was presented with a gift by President Tinubu and was urged not to forget Nigeria and to always remember her efforts in the West African country.

See the video below.

Recall that Blatmann had spoken about her experience with indigenous food during her time in the country.

The departing Ambassador hilariously revealed that she won’t be missing the Nigerian pepper soup. She lamented jokingly that Nigerians tried to kill her several times with the amount of spice in pepper soup.

Speaking to journalists ahead of her departure, Blatmann disclosed that she would miss the country’s weather, people, music, and other food aside from pepper soup.

The ambassador, however, expressed her love for jollof rice, moi moi and puff puff.