Police Arrest Notorious Bandits’ Leader In Niger State

The Nigeria Police Force, Niger State Command, has apprehended a notorious bandits’ leader in a recent operation.

Naija News understands that the notorious armed bandit, Rabiu Yusuf, also known as Rabee, was among fifteen criminal suspects paraded at the state police command headquarters in Minna on Friday.

The individuals were arrested for various criminal activities such as banditry, kidnapping, and arms dealing within the state.

Addressing the press in Minna while parading the suspects, the Commissioner of Police, CP Shawulu Ebenezer Damamman, said arrests were made possible through technical intelligence.

According to him, the suspects have been linked to other crimes such as car theft, defilement/rape, thuggery, and possession of illicit drugs.

CP Damamman further revealed that Rabee, the leader of the armed bandit group, was associated with the Muware camp, which is notorious for its involvement in kidnapping across different parts of the state. The Crack Squad team of the command successfully apprehended Rabee in the Tungan-Mallam Market area of Paiko, Paikoro local government area.

“During interrogation, he confessed to a series of kidnapping activities and that he is a member of the Muware camp of bandits terrorizing Beji, Maikunkele, Bosso, Gawu-Babangida, Sangeku, Bangi, Gulu, and Lapai areas of the state. The suspect is under investigation and he is cooperating with the Police with more information that could help to arrest others,” Daily Post quoted the police commissioner saying.

The Commissioner also revealed that a total of four individuals suspected of being involved in the abduction of a 20-year-old on December 21, 2023, have been apprehended.

These suspects were apprehended after unlawfully entering a residence in Isana village via Nasko, Magama LG.

The individuals in custody have been identified as Abubakar Hussaini, 25 years old, from Anaba village, Nasko; Buba Mohammed, 35 years old, from Maje village, Nasko; Mainasara Muhammadu, 26 years old, from Takalafia, Ibeto-Nasko; and Ibrahim Abdullahi, 27 years old, from Kontagora.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the kidnapping of the said victim and collection of a ransom of N1.6m before his release. Buba Mohammed also confessed to being a member of another syndicate who blocked Genge-Ibeto road on 21/12/2023 at about 2100hrs and kidnapped a female victim, ganged raped her and collected a ransom of N1m,” Damamman added.

The Crack Squad unit is currently investigating all the suspects, and they have recovered several exhibits from them.

These exhibits, Naija News learnt, consist of two locally made guns, one single-barrel gun, and five mobile phones.

Furthermore, the authorities are actively working to apprehend the suspects who are still at large.