Number Of Active Nigerian Internet Subscribers Surpassed 160 Million In Third Quarter Of 2023 – NBS

A new report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the number of internet subscribers in the country rose to 160,171,125 in the third quarter of 2023.

Naija News reports that the figure is a 4.83 per cent increase from the 52,784,980 reported in Q3 2022.

The report further detailed that active voice subscribers stood at 221,769,883 which is a 0.76 per cent increase from the 212,201,578 in the third quarter of 2022.

Lagos had the highest number of voice subscribers in the quarter under review with a total of 27,043,333 subscribers, while Ogun state came second on the list with 13,136,247 subscribers, closely followed by Kano.

On the flip side, Bayelsa recorded the least with 1,558,509, followed by Gombe and Yobe with 2,643,899 and 2,760,261, respectively.

The report read, “The total number of active voice subscribers in Q3 2023 was 221,769,883 from the 212,201,578 reported in Q3 2022, indicating a growth rate of 4.51%. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, this rose by 0.76%.

“Also, in Q3 2023, the total number of active internet subscribers stood at 160,171,125 from 152,784,980 reported in Q3 2022, showing an increase of 4.83%. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, this grew by 0.42%.

“On state profile analysis, Lagos state had the highest number of active voice subscribers in Q3 2023 with 27,043,333, followed by Ogun with 13,136,247 and Kano with 12,192,122. On the other hand, Bayelsa recorded the least with 1,558,509, followed by Gombe and Yobe with 2,643,899 and 2,760,261 respectively.

“In addition, Lagos state had the highest number of active internet subscribers in Q3 2023 with 19,188,745, followed by Ogun with 9,538,622 and Kano with 8,712,782. On the other hand, Bayelsa recorded the least with 1,195,580, followed by Zamfara and Gombe with 1,863,686 and 1,909,498 respectively. However, MTN had the highest share of subscriptions in Q3 2023.”