No Certificate Verification, No Direct Entry Admissions Processing – JAMB Warns

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) issued a warning on Friday, stating that it would not process any Direct Entry (DE) admission for Advance Level applicants who requested admission in 2023 without verifying their certificates.

The Board emphasized that candidates should promptly contact their former institutions to ensure the verification of their certificates. The Board made it clear that it will not consider candidates from non-responsive institutions for admissions in the upcoming academic year.

The information was conveyed through an official statement released on JAMB’s official handle.

JAMB mentioned that it had communicated with all tertiary institutions that issued the certificates, noting that many responded positively, while others have yet to respond.

The statement read: “This is to inform all A-Level candidates that applied for the 2023 admissions through Direct Entry (DE) to contact their former institutions for prompt verification of their certificates.

“To expedite the verification process, the Board, on its part, has written to all tertiary institutions that issued the certificates, and a significant number of them have responded positively, while others have been lackadaisical.

“You are to hereby note that the Board would not process any DE admission without certificate verification and that admission process for the academic year would soon be concluded.

Story continues below advertisement

“As such, the Board would not consider all affected students of non-responsive institutions for admissions for the academic year.“