Man Stabs Co-tenant To Death In Ogun

A shuttle bus driver, identified as Philip Fiama, residing at Sobande Close, Alagbole, Ajuwon in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State, has been stabbed to death by a co-tenant, Ikem Emmanuel, over an allegation of sleeping with his wife.

Naija News learnt that the spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, SP Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident to PUNCH on Friday.

She said a landlord had reported the incident to the command on Sunday, around 8 pm.

The police spokesperson said Fiama, an indigene of Adamawa State, was said to have called Emmanuel aside and demanded why he had allegedly been sleeping with his wife.

This was said to have led to a fight during which Emmanuel stabbed Fiama in the chest.

The deceased was confirmed dead at Tamara Hospital, while the prime suspect escaped to an unknown destination.

Odutola said, “The incident happened on Sunday, January 7. A landlord from Sobande Close, Alagbole, Ajuwon, at around 8pm on that day, came to report that one Philip Fiama, a tenant, accused Ikem Emmanuel, another tenant, of having sexual intercourse with his wife.

“This was reported to have led to a fight when Ikem Emmanuel stabbed Fiama in the chest. The deceased was said to have been confirmed dead in one Tamara Hospital.

“The suspect has escaped to an unknown destination, and the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Ogun State Police Command headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, for discreet investigation. The police are also on the trail of the fleeing suspect.”