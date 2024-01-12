Governor Zulum’s Spokesperson Is Dead

The spokesman to Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, Mallam Isa Gusau, is dead.

Naija News learnt that Gusau, also the spokesman to the present Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, when he was the governor of Borno State, died on Thursday, January 11, at an Indian hospital.

A source who spoke to ThisDay on the demise said Zulum’s spokesperson has been on admission at the specialist hospital in New Delhi for over a month, battling a protracted illness.

The source said: “We have lost Isa to the cold hands of death, he was unconscious for about three days, we were all praying for his recovery but it was quite unfortunate that we lost him this evening (yesterday) in the hospital in New Delhi, India.”

Gusau was said to be actively involved in the governor’s publicity, right from his sick bed in India, issuing statements to promote his boss.

The Borno State government is yet to make an official statement regarding the death, and it is unclear if Gusau’s remains will be brought home for interment.

Meanwhile, Zulum has announced a 30% salary increment for some selected workers in the state.

According to the governor, the state government health workers who have dedicated themselves to serving in rural areas will receive a 30 per cent increase in their current salaries.

Naija News reports that this declaration was made during the commencement of the distribution of N100,000 and food items to elderly individuals aged 65 and above as part of the Renewed Hope Initiative led by the First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu.

Governor Zulum emphasized that this initiative is a testament to his administration’s commitment to supporting the elderly population in every possible way.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, the state government will ensure the availability of specialized physicians who are trained in providing healthcare services to the elderly across various health facilities in the state