86 Terrorists Killed, 60 Illegal Refineries Destroyed – Nigerian Army Reveals

The Defence Headquarters says the military has eliminated no fewer than 86 terrorists, criminals and apprehended 101 others in different operations across the country in the last one week.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja while giving an update on the operations of the military.

According to him, 60 illegal refineries were uncovered, and 30 suspected oil thieves were arrested in the Niger Delta area in one week.

Buba said the troops had, in the last one week, focussed on striking terrorists’ enclaves from air attacks and also exerted significant superior power on areas where the terrorists were hibernating.

He revealed that the operations resulted in 86 neutralised terrorists, with 101 of them arrested and 21 kidnapped persons rescued.

Speaking further, the director explained that the troops also recovered 111 assorted weapons and 1,124 assorted ammunition, comprising 65 AK-47 rifles, one HK G3 gun, one G3 rifle, eight locally fabricated guns and 15 Dane guns.

“Also recovered were two fabricated rifles, one locally-made pistol, one English pistol, one pump-action gun, two auto pump-action guns, and two single-barrel guns.

“Others are 14 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 993 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, five rounds of 7.62 x 39mm ammo, five rounds of 7.62mm x 39mm and 99 live cartridges.

“Troops also recovered one round of 9mm ammo, two bandoliers, two fabricated swords, 13 magazines, five vehicles, 29 motorcycles, six bicycles, mobile phones and one GTA radio, amongst other items,” he said.