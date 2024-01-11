Two Veteran Kano Politicians Dead

Two veteran Kano State politicians, Hamza Abdu Farar Hula Bichi and Wada Sinkin, are dead.

Naija News reports that this was made known by the state governor, Abba Yusuf, in a statement via X on Wednesday.

Yusuf, in the statement, expressed profound condolences to the deceased families.

The Kano governor also stressed the significant contributions that Hula Bichi and Wade Sinkin made towards the development of the state.

He wrote, “I commiserate with the families of Alhaji Wada Sinkin and Alhaji Hamza Abdu Farar Hula Bichi, over their recent passing. The two distinguished veteran politicians fought bravely for the civic rights of their people, and they leave a significant vacuum that will take long to fill.

“May the Almighty Allah grant them Jannatul Firdaus, Ameen.”

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has fixed the 13th of January, 2024 (Friday) for judgment in the Kano state governorship election appeals.

According to Daily Trust, the secretary of the legal team for the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Bashir Tudun Wuzirci, confirmed the development.

He said, “Yes, it is officially confirmed. They have told us to appear on Friday for the judgment.

“They told us that each party should not have more than two counsels in attendance.

“This, they said is because they will be delivering seven judgments on that same Friday.”

The Governor of Kano State and the candidate of NNPP in the 2023 governorship election, Abba Kabir Yusuf, had filed an appeal against the judgment of the Court of Appeal, which had affirmed his sacking.