Two Soldiers Captured Assaulting Civilian In Rivers Arrested (Video)

The Nigerian Army has arrested the two soldiers captured in a viral video assaulting a young civilian in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

This was made known in a statement released on Wednesday by the Acting Deputy Director of 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma.

Danjuma said the Nigerian Army condemned the unprofessional conduct of two of its personnel involved in the brutality of the young man and expressed utmost dismay at their actions.

He said the Nigerian Army remains a professional force that conducts its activities in adherence to established rules of engagement and respect for the fundamental human rights of the citizens.

The statement reads in part: “The 6 Division Headquarters of the Nigerian Army viewed with utmost dismay the unprofessional conduct of two of its personnel involved in the brutality of a civilian in Rivers State, in a viral video making the rounds in the social media.

“It is instructive to mention that the soldiers involved in that unprofessional conduct have been identified and arrested.

“The Nigerian Army remains a professional force that conducts its activities in adherence to established rules of engagement and respect for the fundamental human rights of the citizenry”.

“Thus, no form of infraction would be condoned from erring personnel.”

In the video, the soldiers were seen repeatedly flogging the young man who kept saying: “I will confess”.

However, it’s unclear what he did that got him into the situation.

See the video below.