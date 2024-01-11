Supreme Court Rules On Plateau Gov Poll Friday

The Supreme Court will on Friday rule on the appeal filed against the sack of Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang.

Naija News reports that the judgment date was confirmed in a statement on Thursday by the Peoples Democratic Party’s interim legal adviser in the state, P.E. Dakyen.

The statement read, “Take notice that judgment in the Plateau State Governorship Appeal at the Supreme Court is scheduled to be delivered on Friday, January 12, 2024. Our counsel has been officially notified, hence this notice.”

In a statement released on Thursday, the state branch of the All Progressives Congress (APC) also verified the news and urged its members to maintain composure while the Supreme Court issues the anticipated ruling.

The APC publicity secretary, Sylvanus Namang, in the statement, said, “As the Supreme Court sitting in Abuja rules on the Plateau State governorship case tomorrow, Friday, January 12, 2024, the All Progressives Congress in Plateau State is calling on all its members, supporters and well-wishers to be calm and refrain from any act contrary to our culture of maintaining decorum and peace in all our conducts.

“Whatever direction the decision of the apex court goes, the APC which has been a respecter of the rule of law and a strong believer in our judicial system, would welcome the outcome in good faith. The APC in the state enjoins security agencies in the state to be extra vigilant to ensure that law and order is maintained. The party wishes to restate its position on the respect for constitutionalism and rule of law which are sacrosanct for democracy and good governance.”

Naija News recalls that the Plateau Election Petition Tribunal earlier upheld the election of the PDP elected Plateau governor.

The tribunal ruling was, however, overturned by the Court of Appeal. The development prompted Mutfwang to file an appeal at the Supreme Court to challenge the lower court’s decision.