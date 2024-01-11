INEC To Deploy Over 8,500 BVAS For February By-elections

The February 3 re-rerun and by-elections in 2024 will see a possible deployment of at least 8,500 Bimodal Verification Accreditation System (BVAS) machines by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Naija News learnt.

INEC had confirmed earlier via its X handle that a total of 8,890 polling units will be involved in these elections.

The by-elections will take place in nine states of the federation, covering 4,294 polling units, while reruns will be held in 4,596 polling units.

The breakdown of the elections reveals that senatorial district elections will be conducted in Ebonyi South, Ebonyi State, and Yobe East, Yobe State.

Furthermore, for the state constituencies, INEC will oversee elections in Chibok State Constituency, Borno State; Chikun State Constituency, Kaduna State; and Guma State Constituency, Benue State.

Elections are also scheduled to take place in various federal constituencies and senatorial districts across different states in Nigeria, Naija News reports.

In Ondo State, the elections will be held in the Akoko North-East/Akoko North-West Federal Constituency. In Taraba State, the elections will take place in the Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency. In Lagos State, the Surulere 1 Federal Constituency will hold elections, while in Kebbi State, the Yauri/Shanga/Ngaski Federal Constituency will be conducting elections.

Additionally, there will be court-ordered re-run elections in 4,596 polling units. These elections will be held in one senatorial district of Plateau Central and 12 federal constituencies. The federal constituencies include Surulere 1 in Lagos, Gauri/Shanta/Ingaski and Arewa/Dandi in Kebbi, Akoko North-East/North-West in Ondo, Jalingo/Yorro/Zing in Taraba, Ikono/Ini in Akwa Ibom, and Akamkpa/Biase in Cross River State.

Furthermore, elections will also be held in Nnewi North/Nnewi South and Orumba North/Orumba South in Anambra, Igbo Eze North/Udenu in Enugu, Birnin Kudu/Buji in Jigawa, Igabi and Kachia/Kagarko in Kaduna, Faskari/Kankara/Sabuwa in Katsina, Jos North/Bases in Plateau, and Fine/Fune in Yobe.

In addition to the federal constituencies and senatorial districts, there will be state-level elections to fill vacant positions in Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Enugu, Kaduna, Kano, Nasarawa, Niger, Oyo, Sokoto, Zamfara, Benue, and Borno states.

Reports, according to The PUNCH, revealed that a total of 4,567,689 Nigerians will participate in the forthcoming election across 8,890 polling units on February 3, 2024.

The commission is anticipated to furnish a minimum of one BVAS per polling unit and additional backup BVAS to ensure a seamless electoral process.

On January 17, the definitive list of candidates will be officially released. The commencement of the campaign is projected to take place on January 18 and conclude on February 1.