CBN Appoints New Executives For Union Bank, Keystone Bank, Polaris Bank

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has appointed new executives for Union Bank, Keystone Bank, and Polaris Bank.

The apex bank made the announcement in a statement signed on Wednesday by its acting Director of Corporate Communications, Sidi Ali Hakama.

She said the appointments follow the dissolution of the board and management team of the three financial institutions.

According to Hakama, the appointees would oversee the affairs of the three banks, adding that the appointments are with immediate effect.

Appointees for Union Bank are listed below.

Yetunde Oni – Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer

Mannir Ubali Ringim – Executive Director

Appointees for Keystone Bank are listed below.

Hassan Imam – Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer

Chioma A. Mang – Executive Director

Appointees for Polaris Bank are listed below.

Lawal Mudathir Omokayode Akintola – Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer

Chris Onyeka Ofikulu – Executive Director.

Recall that the apex bank had confirmed it has dissolved the board and management of Union Bank, Keystone Bank, and Polaris Bank.

The apex bank, in a statement signed by its acting director of Corporate Communications, Sidi Ali Hakama, said the move became necessary due to the non-compliance of these banks and their respective boards with the provisions of Section 12(c), (f), (g), (h) of Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act, 2020.

It added that the banks got themselves involved in activities that pose a threat to financial stability.

The CBN added that the funds of depositors in the affected banks are safe and unaffected by the decision.