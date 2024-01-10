Why Director Will Sleep With Actress For Movie Role – Shan George

Veteran Nollywood actress, Shan George, has asserted that no movie director sleeps with any girl or actress for a movie role, except on mutual agreement and feelings.

Naija News reports that the movie star made this known during a recent podcast interview with Big Brother Naija Star, Doyin David.

George debunked the claims that the movie industry is compromised, insisting that no director will sleep with any lady for a movie role.

According to the thespian, a movie director will only sleep with a girl who is probably an outstanding actress or the duo are attracted to each other.

Meanwhile, Shan George, has said the lack of professionalism in Nollywood is increasing due to the number of bad eggs that have made their way into the industry.

Naija News reports that the veteran movie star, in an interview with Saturday Beats, said those who are not educated enough to know the rules and tents of the movie industry are responsible for the unprofessionalism.

She, however, opined that the situation was the same in other entertainment industries, where the lack of professionalism was becoming more rampant.