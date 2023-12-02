Shan George Reveals Those Responsible For Unprofessionalism Nollywood Industry

Nollywood actress, Shan George, has said the lack of professionalism in Nollywood is increasing due to the number of bad eggs that have made their way into the industry.

Naija News reports that the veteran movie star, in an interview with Saturday Beats, said those who are not educated enough to know the rules and tents of the movie industry are responsible for the unprofessionalism.

She, however, opined that the situation was the same in other entertainment industries, where the lack of professionalism was becoming more rampant.

She said, “The bad eggs, who are not well educated and trained enough for the job to know the rules and tenets of the profession, are the ones responsible (for unprofessionalism).

“The sad part is that such display of unprofessionalism is currently increasing by the day in all industries.”

Shan further stated that being a graduate of Mass Communication has helped her acting career.

She said, “As a graduate of Mass Communication, who majored in broadcasting, my training was more on television, screen writing, presenting, and dissemination of news. It is very much about what my current job in Nollywood entails.”