Video/Photos: FG Destroys Elephant Tusks Worth Over $11.2 Million

The Federal Government of Nigeria took an ‘offensive’ action in protecting its dwindling elephant population by disposing of 2.5 tons of confiscated elephant tusks.

These tusks, which were valued at over $11.2 million (9.9 billion Naira), were reportedly seized from wildlife traffickers.

The government said the destruction of these tusks serves as a strong message against illegal wildlife trade and emphasizes the incumbent administration’s commitment to safeguarding its precious elephants.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has approved N18.4 billion to clear the backlog payment of group life assurance claims to the families of dead soldiers that had been outstanding since 2011.

Naija News reports that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja disclosed this on Tuesday in Enugu during his operational visit to the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army.

The army chief, however, charged troops to remain loyal, disciplined and dedicated to eliminating all forms of criminality in the country.

Lagbaja urged troops not to be swayed by fabricated social media lies and misinformation, adding that the Nigerian Army had remained an embodiment of discipline.

He added that the army would not spare any soldier or officer found flaunting the constituted rule and law of their host community or state.

“You should not allow dissident/criminal groups to indoctrinate you to do wrong things and make wrong decisions,” he warned.

Lagbaja also said that the army considers the welfare of its troops and their families as important, adding that it had prompted the inauguration of various projects with the headquarters and the Abakpa Military Cantonment.

He noted that the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces in the country, Bola Tinubu, was also working to ensure that the officers’ and soldiers’ welfare remained a top priority.