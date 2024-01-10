Super Eagles Star Striker, Victor Boniface Speaks On Quitting Football

The forward for Bayer Leverkusen, Victor Boniface, has revealed that he came close to abandoning his football career at the age of 21.

The thought, he said, was prompted by an unfortunate injury he suffered merely two weeks after joining the Norwegian club, FK Bodø/Glimt, in 2019.

Reflecting on his time in Norway, the 23-year-old striker expressed that it was a chaotic period for him, filled with numerous negative experiences overshadowing the positive ones.

“I spent about three years in Norway. We won the league twice and came second one time. But football-wise, it was chaotic for me. It was really bad for me. I think I have more bad stories than good stories there,” Boniface said during a recent episode of Mikel Obi’s podcast.

He added: “But that’s life, you know. I got an ACL injury two weeks after signing in Norway. I almost quit football at the age of 21.”

Boniface recently expressed his frustration with the persistent challenges posed by injuries, following his unfortunate setback that prevented him from participating in the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.

The player took to his X handle recently and lamented, saying: “U20 Nations Cup got injured 7 days before Nations cup.

“Super Eagles got injured 6 days before Nations Cup.

“Na Only God Knows why.”