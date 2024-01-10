Stop Using Kanu’s Name For Political Interest, IPOB Tells Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has been warned by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to desist from utilizing Nnamdi Kanu’s name to further his political ambitions.

Naija News reports that the pro-Biafran organization argued that although Kalu says he is striving to secure Kanu’s release, he has no real desire to do so.

Recall that in 2021, Kanu was arrested in Kenya and returned to Nigeria, and has since been detained by the Department of State Services.

On December 15, the Supreme Court granted the Federal Government’s request for him to stand trial for terrorist charges.

In a statement released on Wednesday, IPOB warned Kalu not to use the organization and Kanu’s political persecution for his own self-serving political gain, stating that IPOB has outgrown its stage of political posturing and gimmicks.

He said, “Kalu has constantly been on the print and social media claiming of working hard for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“IPOB and Kanu have become a daily song for him, but he does not have any genuine interest in the IPOB struggle nor the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from the Federal Government’s persecution and illegal detention.

“It is pathetic that some self-serving Igbo politicians are bent on destroying IPOB and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, while other politicians from other zones are empowering their political agitation groups. If not for IPOB, ESN, and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, many South-Eastern villages would have been occupied by terrorists.

“The South-East people and the public should ignore Kalu and Co. They cannot deceive the intelligent men and women in IPOB and Biafrans in general. We know their plans, and they will face the consequences of their actions when the right time comes.

“At this point of our struggle, we are not happy and would not be kind to anyone putting the life of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in danger for whatever reasons. In IPOB, we don’t forget, and we don’t forgive. Benjamin Kalu should be careful about his plans of working against IPOB members, ESN, and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Kalu should stop taking credit for the peace the South-East people experienced during this Christmas season. IPOB and ESN operatives ensured that it was peaceful celebrations in our region during this last Christmas season. IPOB made it open that the criminals should stay off Ndigbo during this Christmas season and not your meeting Benjamin Kalu.”