Plateau Killings: Concerned Nigerians Weigh Military Option, State Of Emergency

The Christmas Eve massacre of Plateau State indigenes has cast a significant burden on the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, according to concerned Nigerians.

Naija News recalls that on Christmas Eve, marauding gunmen killed over 200 people in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi local government areas of the state.

Terrorists launched an invasion on approximately 20 communities, causing destruction to properties and claiming the lives of local residents.

Additionally, a renewed attack in Durbi village of Shere district, Jos East Local Government area, occurred late Saturday night, resulting in at least two more casualties. This incident took place within a week of the initial attack.

The persistent attacks and loss of lives in the state underscore the urgency for the president to direct military units stationed around critical areas in the state.

The ongoing crisis in Plateau State is believed to be linked to alleged attempts by Fulani herders to assert control over certain areas. In recent times, the Berom and Irigwe natives have raised concerns about the forceful occupation and renaming of their communities.

A former governor of the State, Jonah Jang, Senator Istifanus Gyang, who was a former member representing Barkin Ladi/Riyom federal constituency; the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Buba, all Berom socio-cultural groups, especially its umbrella body, Berom Educational and Cultural Organization, BECO and the Irigwes of Bassa Local Government Area, had appealed that the Federal Government should end land occupation by foreign herders.

The Beroms pointed out some of the communities attacked since 2001 to include “Rotchun (aka Rafin Acha), Dankum (renamed “Mahanga”), Hywa (renamed “Lugere”), Fass (renamed “Tafawa”), Davwak, Chwelnyap, Lyoho Dakar, Angwan Dalyop, Janda, Darin, Shong I, Shong II; Rakweng; Dashugu; Diyan-Hei; Maseh (renamed “Lugel”), Kampwas, Kasa, Zere, Ninja-Hei, Sei, Nicha, Pwabeduk, Hyai, Kufang, Sharu, Dogo, Ningon, Rantis, Angio, Kachin, Shonong, Rahol-Mazat, Chikogo, Ranchol, Nangam, Kak, Dajak, Rarin, Kujei, Attakar, Nantwa and some parts of Bisichi, Kai, Rahol, Luk-Fei, Mallel, Bel, Rahei, Zim, Jong, Rabuk, Lobiring and Gwara Dadep.

As of now, residents of these communities have sought refuge in safer areas and are unable to return to their homes, expressing their distress.

Describing the most recent incident, the assistant youth leader of the Maiyanga community in Bokkos Local Government Area, Jeff Mato, recounted that hundreds of terrorists surrounded the neighbouring village of Darwat Hurun around 5 pm on Christmas Eve, preceding the attack.

He said: “Before we knew what was happening, they (attackers) started coming toward my village, Maiyanga, to also attack us.

“By that time, we were trying to see how we could repel the attack because there were no security personnel in sight; the terrorists struck our village.”

Mato reported that the terrorists inflicted casualties by killing 17 individuals in Darwat Hurun and nine in Maiyanga. Additionally, they set ablaze over 100 houses, numerous motorcycles, and livestock while also looting a substantial amount of harvested food supplies.

Mato recounted that he and several others were fortunate enough to escape and share the harrowing tale.

To address the ongoing crisis, the National Publicity Secretary of the Arewa Consultative Forum, Prof. Tukur Muhammad-Buba, called on President Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Plateau State.

Supporting this appeal, Murkthar Suleiman, a communication strategist based in Abuja, emphasized that while a state of emergency should be declared in Plateau State, the government must also tackle the underlying issue of resource problems afflicting the state.

Speaking with DAILY POST, Mukhtar said: “I think a state of emergency should be declared in Plateau State.

“However, we need to look at the issues a little bit more critically. I think we have been backing the wrong tree in our attempt to solve that problem. The issue in Plateau State is not a religious conflict, and this is where a lot of Nigerians are getting it wrong.

“The issue in Plateau State is a resource-based conflict; sometimes, just because two sides fight while one predominantly belongs to one religion does not mean religions are at war. It’s a resource conflict they are having.

“Some other states in Nigeria are having the same issues. Ijaws and Itsekiris are at loggerheads in Delta, Idomas and Tivs are at loggerheads in Benue, Igalas and Igbiras are against each other in Kogi State.

“The government needs to look at this more critically and bring all parties together and remove religion while handling the issue of resources because it’s land ownership that is the conflict, they are talking about who owns the state region; some people consider other people as settlers in their own homes, so that issue needs to be sorted out.

“So if the government decides to declare a state of emergency, then it should look at the root cause, they should look at how the resources can be equitably shared among the warring factions. It’s easy to call it a religious crisis because it fits into our political nuances, but that’s not the issue.”

On how to resolve the crisis, Suleiman cautioned against resorting to a military solution for the social crisis, emphasizing that such an approach could exacerbate the existing problems.

He said: “You can’t proffer a military solution to a social problem because it will degenerate.

“Look at Borno State, why did the state escalate to what it is today? There was a social problem, but it was not handled; they just threw in the military, and it escalated.

“In 2020, when we did research with UNDP, we found out that out of 5,000 Boko Haram members that were sampled, only 9.27 percent said they joined Boko Haram due to religion. That is less than one in every 10 Boko Haram members.

“Most of them said they joined because of grievances they had against how the matter was handled when it started. Some of their sisters were killed, raped, and this was because we threw a military solution to a social problem.

“We need to find a way that gives room to open dialogue and equitable distribution of resources, so those who feel they have been cheated of their lands by settlers should be addressed with the rehabilitation of the minority group into the majority group. If you trace the history of Jos crisis, it’s a resource problem.”

He added: “I will refer you to TY Danjuma, where he alleged collusion on the part of the military. The truth of the matter is that the military and security agencies know those behind these killings.

“The only way to solve this is for the military to come clean and ensure the critical stakeholders are brought to book. It’s like oil bunkery, and we all know those behind oil bunkering in Nigeria. The security agencies are complementary to getting their percentage; that is why they can’t go after them.”

On his part, a constitutional lawyer and rights activist, Deji Adeyanju, suggested that a state of emergency should be declared specifically in the affected local government area, with a sole administrator assuming the responsibilities of the chairman.

He told DAILY POST: “If security has broken down completely in a state, then a state of emergency might be declared.

“However, if security has not broken down to the level where the state is no longer governable, then a state of emergency can’t be declared. Such a declaration has to be guided by the provisions of the Constitution.

“We have gone beyond the era of Obasanjo where one man was behaving like a God, where he would remove somebody because he does not like him or his party affiliation.

“If security has broken down in a local government, then you can remove the chairman and put a sole administrator there, that is a military man, to restore normalcy. But if the insecurity is such that it affects the entire state, then the president can declare a state of emergency.”