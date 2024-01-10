EFCC To Spend Nearly N2 Billion On Local, International Travels, N413 Milion On Vehicles

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has budgeted N1,055,633,61 billion for local travel.

An analysis of the 2024 budget done by Daily Trust shows that the Commission also budgeted N113.4m on training for local travel, while N389.6m will go to transport for international training.

The anti-graft agency will also spend N173.6m was set aside for international travel and transport, among others.

Further analysis showed the anti-graft agency will spend N413 million on new vehicles, while N164.3 million will be spent to fuel the commission’s vehicles, and N273.3 million was also budgeted to fuel generators.

Also, the Commission will spend N156.8m on electricity charges, while N271.2m will be spent on security operations to be conducted by the agency, while N186.6m will be spent on legal services.

It also plans to spend N71.3 on meals and refreshments, with N413.7m to go to the purchase of fittings and shelves for its headquarters and zonal commands, while another N352.1m will be for maintenance of office buildings and residential quarters.

It showed that N65.2m will be used to print security documents, with N46m used to print non-security documents, as well as spending N44.1m on “annual budget expenses and administration.”

It also said N455m will be spent on insurance premiums.