Commissioner Of Police Orders Removal Of DPO Who Detained Lawyer Seeking Bail For His Client

The Lagos Commissioner of Police has ordered the removal of a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) who detained a lawyer seeking bail for his client.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos state, CP Adegoke Fayoade, ordered the removal of the DPO of Gowon Estate Division for allegedly detaining a lawyer who was seeking justice for his client.

The spokesperson of the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, revealed this via a statement on Tuesday.

He said that the DPO’s removal came after the conclusion of investigations into the allegations made against him.

Hundeyin explained that the DPO would be removed pending a review of his case by other supervisory authorities.

A Lagos-based lawyer, Olumide Sonupe, petitioned the Police boss after he was detained while seeking the bail of his client at the Moshalashi Police Station in the Alimosho area of the state on Dec. 30, 2023.

The CP had earlier ordered a thorough investigation into the matter upon receipt of the publication.

CP Fayoade has equally directed the OC Legal of the Command to initiate steps to reach out to the Nigerian Bar Association, Lagos State Branch to enable a round table discussion.

Story continues below advertisement

The meeting is towards preventing a recurrence of the avoidable incident and enhancing better Police-Lawyers relationship.