Nigeria News
Yahaya Bello Appoints Kogi Local Govt Caretaker Chairmen [Full List]
Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has appointed Caretaker Chairmen for all the 21 Local Government Areas in the state.
The governor announced the appointment in Lokoja at a press briefing on Monday after a meeting of the State Executive Council (SEC).
Bello said the appointment of the caretaker chairmen follows the expiration of the tenure of the elected council chairmen in December 2023.
He stated that the State House of Assembly had earlier approved the appointment of the caretaker chairmen as sent to them without any amendment.
Below are the newly appointed caretaker chairpersons:
Hon, Rasheed Bashiru Okatengwu – Adavi LGA
Hon. Haruna Aliyu Ogido – Ajaokuta LGA
Adamu Yahaya Mohammed – Ankpa LGA
Theophilus Adama – Bassa LGA
John Urah –Dekina LGA
Hon. Emmanuel Uge – Ibaji LGA
Amade Egwuda Ochuenu – Idah LGA
Hon. Cosmas Attabor Ilemona – Igalamela-Odolu LGA
Ibrahim Haruna – Ijumu LGA
Barr. Zaccaeus Dare Michael – Kabba-Bunu LGA
Hon Musa Abdulmalik – Kogi LGA
Hon. Abdullahi Adamu – Lokoja LGA
Hon. Ademola Bello – Mopa-Muro LGA
Hassan Atawodi – Ofu LGA
Hon. Rosemary Ohiezu – Ogori-Magongo LGA
Hon. Monday Amoke Odu – Okehi LGA
Hon. Enesi Ahmed Nuhu – Okene LGA
Ameh Williams – Olamaboro LGA
Edibo Ameh Mark – Omala LGA
Dare Joshua Venza – Yagba West LGA
Hon. Tosin Olokun – Yagba East LGA.