Yahaya Bello Appoints Kogi Local Govt Caretaker Chairmen [Full List]

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has appointed Caretaker Chairmen for all the 21 Local Government Areas in the state.

The governor announced the appointment in Lokoja at a press briefing on Monday after a meeting of the State Executive Council (SEC).

Bello said the appointment of the caretaker chairmen follows the expiration of the tenure of the elected council chairmen in December 2023.

He stated that the State House of Assembly had earlier approved the appointment of the caretaker chairmen as sent to them without any amendment.

Below are the newly appointed caretaker chairpersons:

Hon, Rasheed Bashiru Okatengwu – Adavi LGA

Hon. Haruna Aliyu Ogido – Ajaokuta LGA

Adamu Yahaya Mohammed – Ankpa LGA

Theophilus Adama – Bassa LGA

John Urah –Dekina LGA

Hon. Emmanuel Uge – Ibaji LGA

Amade Egwuda Ochuenu – Idah LGA

Hon. Cosmas Attabor Ilemona – Igalamela-Odolu LGA

Ibrahim Haruna – Ijumu LGA

Barr. Zaccaeus Dare Michael – Kabba-Bunu LGA

Hon Musa Abdulmalik – Kogi LGA

Hon. Abdullahi Adamu – Lokoja LGA

Hon. Ademola Bello – Mopa-Muro LGA

Hassan Atawodi – Ofu LGA

Hon. Rosemary Ohiezu – Ogori-Magongo LGA

Hon. Monday Amoke Odu – Okehi LGA

Hon. Enesi Ahmed Nuhu – Okene LGA

Ameh Williams – Olamaboro LGA

Edibo Ameh Mark – Omala LGA

Dare Joshua Venza – Yagba West LGA

Story continues below advertisement

Hon. Tosin Olokun – Yagba East LGA.