Gov Yahaya Bello Dissolves State Executive Council, Sacks Some Aides, Appoints New Ones (Full List)

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello on Monday, dissolved the State Executive Council. Heads of agencies, parastatals and other appointees are also affected by the development.

The Governor announced the move in Lokoja at a press briefing after a meeting of the State Executive Council.

Bello said the move serves as a recalibration of the governance trajectory and signifies the initiation of the comprehensive transition process as the ‘New Direction Administration’ gracefully concludes its tenure.

The Governor appreciated those making an exit for their contributions and wished them success in their future endeavours.

He charged those affected to ensure a thorough and proper handover process, transferring all pertinent government documents, properties, and materials to the permanent secretary of their ministries or senior government officials stationed in their respective offices.

The members of the state council and aides that were retained are; the Secretary to the Government of Kogi State, Mrs Ayoade Folashade Arike, PhD, Rtd Navy Commodore Jerry Omodara, State Security Adviser, Hon Sunday Faleke, Deputy Chief of Staff, Alh Oricha Umaru Shaibu, Director-General, Government House Administration, Barr Mohammed Sanni Ibrahim, SAN, Attorney General and commissioner for Justice, Abubakar Bashir Mohammed, Commissioner for Solid Mineral and Natural Resources, Kingsley Olorunfemi Fanwo, Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mohammed Ihiezue Abdulmutalib, Commissioner for Rural and Energy Development, Asiru Idris Asiwaju, Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Abdulsalam Ozigi Momodu, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Wemi Jones, Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Yakubu Yusuf Okala, State Auditor-General, Musa Bashiru Ohu, Special Adviser to the Governor (government House Imam), Hadi Ametuo, Special Adviser on Political Matters.

Others also retained by the governor are; Dr Abdulazeez Adams Adeiza, Personal Physician to the Governor, Onogwu Muhammed, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Sunday Bamidele Ayenibe, director-general Protocol, Afolabi Joseph Raji, Special Adviser on Special Duties II, Moses Okezie-Okafor, Director-General, Research and Development, and Ahovi Salami Ibrahim.

All domestic staff to the governor and deputy governor, including those of their spouses, are also not affected by the dissolution announced by Bello.

New Appointments

The Governor also announced some fresh appointments, which he said are to fill vital vacant positions in the state.

Those appointed are: Habibat Oyiza Tijani, State’s Accountant-General, Abdulrazaq Muhammed, Executive Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board, Yakubu Siyaka Adabenege, Auditor-General for Local Governments, Kadiri Mohammed Okeji, Special Adviser on Finance, Isah Taofeeq, Director-General, Project Monitoring Agency.

Governor Bello also appointed the following persons as Security Advisers from all the Federal Constituencies of the State;

Goke Okparison, Zonal Security Adviser, Okene/Ogori Fed Constituency, Mustapha Aliyu Aka’aba, Zonal Security Adviser, Ajaokuta Fed Constituency, Salami Joseph Omuya, Zonal Security Adviser, Adavi/Okehi Fed Constituency, Olorunleke Moses, Zonal Security Adviser, Kabba/Ijumu Fed Constituency, Muhammed Mundi, Zonal Security Adviser, Lokoja/Koton Karfe Fed Constituency, Pius Kolawole, Zonal Security Adviser, Yagba Fed Constituency, Kabiru Adaji Zonal Security Adviser, Dekina/Bassa Fed Constituency, Ayuba Nana, Zonal Security Adviser, Ankpa Federal Constituency, and Abu Odoma, Zonal Security Adviser, Idah Federal Constituency.

The appointments take effect immediately.

Governor Bello charges the newly appointed officials with a clarion call for total commitment, unwavering patriotism, and steadfast dedication in the discharge of their duties. The governor adds that efficiency, competence, and the relentless pursuit of progress must be prioritised.