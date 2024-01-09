Son Of Niger’s Deposed President Bazoum Released On Bail – Military Tribunal

Salem Bazoum, the son of Niger’s ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, has been granted provisional release by a military tribunal in Niamey, as per a court document obtained by AFP.

This development comes after the presidential guard’s seizure of power on July 26, 2023, which led to the detention of Salem along with his parents.

The court document stipulates that Salem Bazoum, 22, must be available to respond to judicial processes as required.

Despite his release, his parents continue to be held in custody at the presidential residence.

A source revealed to AFP that following his release, Salem left for Lome, the capital of Togo, arriving there on Monday evening.

The Togolese government, confirming his release, acknowledged the role of Togo and Sierra Leone in mediating the agreement but did not disclose his current location.

Niger has been under military rule since the overthrow of elected President Bazoum, an event that drew widespread international criticism.

The current military leader, General Abdourahamane Tiani, has expressed intentions for a transition to civilian government, estimated to take up to three years.

Togo’s involvement in the mediation process is part of a broader West African effort to engage with the Nigerien military regime.

Togo Foreign Minister Robert Dussey’s recent visit to Niamey and meetings with Niger’s junta-appointed prime minister highlight these diplomatic efforts.

The new military regime in Niger has notably distanced itself from traditional European allies, particularly France, and has forged closer ties with neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso, both also governed by military juntas.

This shift occurred alongside the withdrawal of the last French troops from Niger in December.

Niger, along with Mali and Burkina Faso, continues to grapple with jihadist violence, particularly in the Tri-border area.

The political upheaval has exacerbated economic and humanitarian challenges in one of the world’s poorest countries, with ECOWAS imposing strict economic and financial sanctions following Bazoum’s ouster.

However, some neighboring countries like Togo and Benin are softening their stance towards Niger’s new authorities. Benin, for instance, recently resumed trade through the port of Cotonou with Niger, lifting a five-month suspension.

Niger remains suspended from ECOWAS, with the regional body demanding the release of Bazoum and his reinstatement as conditions for sanction relief.

The political landscape in Niger remains unstable, with several former officials of the ousted government arrested or in exile, including former energy minister Ibrahim Yacoubou, who was apprehended last week.