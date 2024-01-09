Rivers Crisis: Engage Peace, Stop Listening To Sycophants – Boyloaf Warns Fubara

A former militant leader, Ebikabowei Victor-Ben, also known as General Boyloaf, has advised the governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, to make amends with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

He urged the governor to shun ‘sycophants’ telling him to do otherwise.

Boyloaf warned the governor to pursue the path of peace for the sake of the state.

Speaking via a statement on Tuesday, he expressed concern over the delayed settlement of the Rivers crisis.

He insisted that those pushing for crisis are doing so out of personal gains.

“Those fanning the ember of crisis are doing so because of personal enrichment,” he said.

Boyloaf asserted that those advising Fubara to go against Wike would be nowhere near him if something were to happen to his mandate as governor of Rivers State.

He added, “It is too early for this to be happening in Rivers State. One way or another, they should find peace.

“By now, Gov. Fubura should be ensuring that peace reigns in Rivers State. God forbid something happens to his mandate; the same sycophants will be the first to abuse him.

Story continues below advertisement

“He should engage other peace-loving leaders to intervene and ensure reconciliation is achieved as soon as possible.”