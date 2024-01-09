Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday 9th January, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Tuesday 9th January 2024.

The PUNCH: President Bola Tinubu has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to launch a full-blown investigation into the finances of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation. Tinubu handed down the directive in a statement on Monday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, who also announced the suspension of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, over the N585m scandal in the ministry.

The Guardian: Following growing outcry over her financial dealings, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, invited the embattled Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, for questioning. President Bola Tinubu had earlier authorised her suspension from office, further directed the EFCC to conduct a thorough investigation into all aspects of financial transactions involving the ministry.

Vanguard: A few hours after she was suspended by President Bola Tinubu over the N585 million scandal yesterday, embattled Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Minister, Dr Betta Edu, was not allowed to see the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Nation: Suspended Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Minister Dr. Betta Edu will today be grilled by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged N585 million fraud in her ministry. Edu, who was suspended yesterday by President Bola Tinubu, is being accused of paying the Humanitarian Fund into a private account.

Daily Trust: Bandits, on Sunday, attacked travellers on the Abuja–Kaduna highway and abducted over 30 people, witnesses and community leaders told the Daily Trust yesterday.

Story continues below advertisement

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.